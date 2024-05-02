Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac Star in Panos Cosmatos' Thriller 'Flesh of the Gods'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac are set to star in the thriller Flesh of the Gods from director Panos Cosmatos (Mandy).

The film is written by Andrew Kevin Walker (Se7en, The Killer) based on a story by Cosmatos and Walker, and is produced by Adam McKay and Betsy Koch of Hyperobject Industries and Oscar Isaac and Gena Konstantinakos for Mad Gene Media. The film is set to shoot later this year.



In glittering 80's LA, married couple, Raoul (Oscar Isaac) and Alex (Kristen Stewart), descend each evening from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into an electric nighttime realm of 80’s Los Angeles. When they cross paths with the mysterious and enigmatic NAMELESS and her hard-partying cabal, Raoul and Alex are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills, and violence.

“Like Los Angeles itself FLESH OF THE GODS inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare. Both propulsive and hypnotic, FLESH will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell,” said director Panos Cosmatos.

“This director, this writer, these incredible actors, vampires, choice 80’s punk, style and attitude for miles… that’s the film we’re bringing you today. We think it’s wildly commercial AND wildly artful. Our ambitions are to make a movie that ripples through popular culture, fashion, music, and film. Can you tell how excited I am?” said Adam McKay.

Academy-Award nominated actress Kristen Stewart starred in The Twilight Saga and Snow White and the Huntsman, as well as critically acclaimed indies such as Still Alice, Clouds of Sils Maria, and Personal Shopper. Stewart’s portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales, in Pablo Lorrain’s Spencer earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress. She can currently be seen in Rose Glass’s Love Lies Bleeding, which was released this year by A24.



Oscar Isaac is a Golden Globe award-winning and Emmy-nominated actor, producer, and musician. Isaac was nominated for a 2022 SAG and Emmy Award for his role in the HBO limited series “Scenes from a Marriage.” He earned a Golden Globe Award for his role on the HBO miniseries “Show Me A Hero” and an Independent Spirit Award and Golden Globe Nomination for his work in the Coen Brothers’ film Inside Llewyn Davis. Additional film and television credits include A Most Violent Year, Ex Machina, Operation Finale, At Eternity’s Gate, The Card Counter, Dune, “Moon Knight.” In 2019, Isaac and his wife, writer and director Elvira Lind, created their Mad Gene Media production company. The first project under their banner, The Letter Room, was a short film written and directed by Lind and starring Isaac and received a nomination at the 2021 Academy Awards.



Panos Cosmatos is a visionary filmmaker known for his unique style and vivid storytelling. He gained widespread recognition for his directorial debut, Beyond the Black Rainbow, which showcased his distinctive visual DNA. In 2018, Cosmatos further solidified his reputation with Mandy, a psychedelic revenge thriller starring Nicolas Cage, which premiered at Sundance. The film received universal critical acclaim for its bold visuals, intense performances, and atmospheric soundtrack. It is now considered a cult classic.



Walker is best known for writing David Fincher’s Se7en, Joel Schumacher’s 8MM, and Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow. He most recently wrote David Fincher’s The Killer.



Photo credits: Emily Soto and Kirra Cheers

