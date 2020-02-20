Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 2/22-2/28
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Diana Miller is the executive producer of CBS THIS MORNING.
Saturday, February 22
- Saturday Sessions: Cold War Kids
- The Dish: Bryant Terry
- Author Eric Larson
Monday, February 24
- Gayle King sub anchors from South Carolina ahead of CBS News Democratic presidential primary debate in Charleston
- Rahm Emanuel, former Mayor of Chicago & author of The Nation City: Why Mayors Are Now Running the World
Tuesday, February 25
- Gayle King sub anchors from South Carolina ahead of CBS News Democratic presidential primary debate in Charleston
- Gayle King sits down with Congressmen Jim Clyburn (D-SC) & Bennie Thompson (D-MS)
- Mark Hyman, author of Food Fix: How to Save Our Health, Our Economy, Our Communities, and Our Planet--One Bite at a Time
Wednesday, February 26
- Suze Orman, author of The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+: Winning Strategies to Make Your Money Last a Lifetime
Thursday, February 27
- ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS nominations announcement
Friday, February 28
- Antony Mason interviews Viola Davis & Julius Tennon, co-executive producers of the MLK Time Exhibit at the DuSable Museum of African American History
