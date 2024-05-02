Video: Watch Trailer for Season 2 of Comedy Series WE ARE LADY PARTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peacock has just released the trailer for Season 2 of the critically acclaimed comedy series We Are Lady Parts.

Season 2 of the series sees the band return with a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first UK tour, only to find a rival band threatens their delicate status quo. As the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embarks on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and deciding whether ‘making it big’ is really what they want.

In a statement, creator and writer of the series Nida Manzoor said "Making season one of We Are Lady Parts was immense for me. It was a trial by fire, but I found my voice, my style and my confidence in creating this show. Most importantly, I found my tribe – from actors and crew to producers and studio execs. So, coming to season two, I was galvanised. The characters, the world, the tone – it was all there, established, and ready to go. Now it was time to turn things up to 11. I wanted to go bolder, sillier, darker and deeper and that is exactly what we strived to do."

She continued: "In season two, we explore the interior lives of each of the women in more depth. Each of them facing new, existential challenges with all the silliness, pratfalls and banter of season one. The music is bigger too - more WILD original tunes (penned by me and my siblings) and dare I say it, even better covers. The season overall asks the question of success. What is success? For a punk band – is fame, stadium shows and major record deals the answer? I wanted to explore the uncomfortable tension between art and commerce and ask how much compromise is too much. I’m really proud of what we achieved, and can’t wait to share it with old fans and new. "

The cast includes Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse, Aiysha Hart, Zaqi Ismail, Shobu Kapoor. Malala Yousafzai and Meera Syal appear as guest stars.

All six episodes of the series drop on Peacock on May 30.

