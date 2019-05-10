Scoop: Upcoming Guests on BUSY TONIGHT, 5/13-5/16

May. 10, 2019  

Scoop: Upcoming Guests on BUSY TONIGHT, 5/13-5/16

E!'s new late night talk show, "Busy Tonight," hosted by actress and New York Times Best Selling author Busy Philipps, and executive produced by Tina Fey, airs every Monday through Thursday at 11:00p ET/PT. "Busy Tonight" features everyone's favorite unfiltered Hollywood best friend giving her hilarious and outspoken opinions on the latest Pop culture stories and trending topics, with candid celebrity guest interviews and original comedic segments.

"Busy Tonight" is produced by Little Stranger Inc and Wilshire Studios. Tina Fey, Busy Philipps, Caissie St.Onge, Eric Gurian, Julie Darmody, and David Miner serve as Executive Producers.


Monday, May 13: Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer, and Paula Pell, "Wine Country"


Tuesday, May 14: Comedian and author Chelsea Handler, ""Life Will Be the Death of Me" and the band "Middle Kids"


Wednesday, May 15: Actress Leslie Mann


Thursday, May 16 (Finale): Surprise guests!

"Busy Tonight" airs every Monday through Thursday at 11:00p ET/PT on E!

Listings are subject to change.
**Denotes changes or additions.



Related Articles View More TV Stories


From This Author TV Scoop



  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 5/13-5/17
  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on BUSY TONIGHT, 5/13-5/16
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Saturday, May 18, 2019
  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE on ABC, 5/13-5/17
  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 5/13-5/17
  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 5/13-5/17

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup