Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, October 20, 2021
This iconic TV family continues to deal with the current pandemic while navigating breakups and newfound sobriety, all while planning an upcoming wedding. (TV-PG, L)
The Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This iconic family-Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J.-grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all-the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns-with love, humor and perseverance, THE FAMILY prevails.
Watch a featurette on the episode here:
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.dgepress.com/abc/video/A03C2B23-7ECC-3635-4C16-393AB04CDB77/embed" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
