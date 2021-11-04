Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELORETTE on FOX - Tuesday, November 9, 2021
See what's coming up on the new episode.
Coming up on a new episode of The Bachelorette. Just when you thought the guy drama was over, Chris S. kickstarts round 2, when he tells Michelle that 'some guys think they have it in the bag'. Don't miss all the action as THE BACHELORETTE continues Tuesdays 8|7c, on ABC, streaming, on-demand, and Hulu.
The 19 men who will vie for Michelle's heart are the following:
• Brandon J., 26, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Ore.
• Casey, 36, an advertising creative director from Miami Beach, Fla.
• Chris G., 28, a motivational speaker from Halifax, NOVA Scotia, Canada
• Chris S., 28, a commodities broker from West Hollywood, Calif.
• Clayton, 28, a medical sales rep from Columbia, Mo.
• Jamie, 32, a biotech CEO from San Diego, Calif.
• Joe, 28, a real estate developer from Minneapolis, Minn.
• Leroy, 27, a biomedical Ph.D. student from Dallas, Texas
• LT, 38, a yoga guru from Bellevue, Wash.
• Martin, 29, a personal trainer from Miami, Fla.
• Mollique, 37, an academic administrator from San Diego, Calif.
• Nayte, 27, a sales executive from Austin, Texas
• Olu, 27, an IT analyst from Newark, N.J.
• Peter, 26, a pizzapreneur from Port St. Joe, Fla.
• Rick, 32, a medical sales rep from Los Angeles, Calif.
• Rodney, 29, a sales rep from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
• Romeo, 32, a mathematician from New York City, N.Y.
• Spencer, 25, a financial crimes analyst from Cleveland, Ohio
• Will, 28, an academic interventionist from Grand Rapids, Mich.
"The Bachelorette" is a production of NEXT Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.
Watch a preview of the episode here:
The 19 men who will vie for Michelle's heart are the following:
• Brandon J., 26, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Ore.
• Casey, 36, an advertising creative director from Miami Beach, Fla.
• Chris G., 28, a motivational speaker from Halifax, NOVA Scotia, Canada
• Chris S., 28, a commodities broker from West Hollywood, Calif.
• Clayton, 28, a medical sales rep from Columbia, Mo.
• Jamie, 32, a biotech CEO from San Diego, Calif.
• Joe, 28, a real estate developer from Minneapolis, Minn.
• Leroy, 27, a biomedical Ph.D. student from Dallas, Texas
• LT, 38, a yoga guru from Bellevue, Wash.
• Martin, 29, a personal trainer from Miami, Fla.
• Mollique, 37, an academic administrator from San Diego, Calif.
• Nayte, 27, a sales executive from Austin, Texas
• Olu, 27, an IT analyst from Newark, N.J.
• Peter, 26, a pizzapreneur from Port St. Joe, Fla.
• Rick, 32, a medical sales rep from Los Angeles, Calif.
• Rodney, 29, a sales rep from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
• Romeo, 32, a mathematician from New York City, N.Y.
• Spencer, 25, a financial crimes analyst from Cleveland, Ohio
• Will, 28, an academic interventionist from Grand Rapids, Mich.
"The Bachelorette" is a production of NEXT Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.
Watch a preview of the episode here: