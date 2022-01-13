Scoop: SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, January 22, 2022
The episode airs 8:00-9:00 p.m.
Emma Grede, the CEO of fashion juggernaut Good American and founding partner of SKIMS, makes history when she joins the Tank as the first Black female guest Shark. First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who presents her functional apparel and accessories line with an emphasis in hair care and protection.
A husband and wife from Cincinnati, Ohio, think they have the NEXT heavenly combination of taste and health transformation when they pitch their healthy superfood-packed indulgence. A high school art teacher from Burnet, Texas, introduces the Sharks to her convenient and safe way to store jewelry when on the go, while a passionate and renowned fashion designer from New York City wants to transform the way clothes are manufactured in America. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 10/8/21)
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Guest Shark Emma Grede.
Watch a clip of the series here:
