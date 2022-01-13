Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, January 22, 2022

pixeltracker

The episode airs 8:00-9:00 p.m.

Jan. 13, 2022  
Scoop: SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, January 22, 2022 Emma Grede, the CEO of fashion juggernaut Good American and founding partner of SKIMS, makes history when she joins the Tank as the first Black female guest Shark. First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who presents her functional apparel and accessories line with an emphasis in hair care and protection.

A husband and wife from Cincinnati, Ohio, think they have the NEXT heavenly combination of taste and health transformation when they pitch their healthy superfood-packed indulgence. A high school art teacher from Burnet, Texas, introduces the Sharks to her convenient and safe way to store jewelry when on the go, while a passionate and renowned fashion designer from New York City wants to transform the way clothes are manufactured in America. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 10/8/21)

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Guest Shark Emma Grede.

Watch a clip of the series here:

Scoop: SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, January 22, 2022
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Book of Mormon Jumping Mormon Button
Book of Mormon Jumping Mormon Button
Summer Last Dance Hoodie
Summer Last Dance Hoodie
Book of Mormon Lapel Pin
Book of Mormon Lapel Pin

From This Author TV Scoop