Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of QUEENS on ABC - Tuesday, December 7, 2021
See what's coming up on the new episode!
Jill comes clean with the ladies after being invited to collaborate on a track with Wyclef Jean. In addition, Valeria suffers a heart-wrenching BETRAYAL and Eric makes a promise to Jadakiss that he may not be able to keep.
Musical performance "Vanilla Sky" performed by Naturi Naughton and Wyclef Jean.
Guest starring is Wyclef Jean as himself, Felisha Terrell as Tina, RonReaco Lee as Jeff, Sam Ashby as Walter Wescott, Jose Moreno Brooks as Rodrigo Canales, Elaine Del Valle as Rosie/Valentina and Jadakiss as himself.
"Who Shot Ya" was written by Tess Leibowitz and directed by Crystle Roberson.
Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, "Queens" follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the '90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.
Watch a preview of the upcoming episode here: