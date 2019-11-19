Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, December 7, 2019
Below are the encore storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on Saturday, December 7:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Buster" - A 3-month-old puppy that was left at the shelter could be the perfect match for a couple with two young daughters. But, before Brandon will sign off on the adoption, Buster must learn a few rules of basic obedience and house training. (OAD 10/5/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Bread Bot" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the bot baking you the freshest bread; THE FAMILY building the air cleaner for the cleanest air; glasses to prevent motion sickness; and going way, way back to the history of the station wagon. (OAD 10/5/19)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Tools, Teeth, and Tusks" - An expert engineer builds our self-esteem by building a tool box; a shark expert shares freaky creatures from the deep; and a scientist uncovers the prehistoric giants hiding below one of America's biggest cities. LaurDIY explains the Science behind a chocolate shell you can make at home. (OAD 10/5/19)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"Welcome to the World" - When a wild possum is attacked by dogs and is in desperate need of help, Dr. Kate steps up to put little Pedro on the road to recovery. And it's cuteness overload as Dr. Alex helps brings a litter of puppies into the world. (OAD 10/5/19)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Friends with Fins" - A dog's comforting friendship is the perfect medicine for a sick quarter-horse. Plus, a Labrador finds his squad in a pod of dolphins. (OAD 10/12/19)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT
