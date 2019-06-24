Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Saturday, July 13, 2019
"Plain Clothes Day" - The rookies are really put to the test when their training officers accompany them out of uniform for Plain Clothes Day, which forces them to make all the decisions while on patrol. Meanwhile, Officer Nolan tries to prove he has been progressing faster than the other rookies to justify his desire of becoming a detective within five years on "The Rookie," airing SATURDAY, JULY 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/26/19) "The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin as Jackson West, Mercedes Mason as Captain Zoe Andersen, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Afton Williamson as Talia Bishop and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Guest starring is Demetrius Grosse as Detective Kevin Wolfe, Rosslyn Luke as Krissy, Adam J. Harrington as Dale, Scott Subiono as Todd Collins and Kristian Lambert as Dillion. "Plain Clothes Day" was written by Terence Paul Winter and directed by Mike Goi. Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer; Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Liz Friedlander directed and executive produced "Pilot." Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on "The Rookie," a co-production with ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
