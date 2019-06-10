Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, June 29, 2019
"Tough Titmouse" - Shaun recalls his own past to help an intellectually disabled teenager face separation from his mother, while Claire is put between an injured teenage rock climber and her worried parents. Meanwhile, Glassman's post-op hallucinations force him to confront a personal tragedy on "The Good Doctor," SATURDAY, JUNE 29 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/15/18)
The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara as Lea.
Guest starring is Graham Verchere as young Shaun, Elfina Luk as Nurse Dalisay Villanueva Teryl Rothery as J.L., Holly Taylor as Maddie Glassman and Brooke Smith as Sybil Meeks.
The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers.
"Tough Titmouse" was written by David Hoselton and directed by Steven DePaul.
"The Good Doctor" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14 parental guideline.
Scoop: GOOD MORNING AMERICA Heads to Philadelphia as a Part of Pop-Up Tour - Thursday, June 13, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Sunday, June 30, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, June 30, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, June 30, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, June 29, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, June 29, 2019
The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara as Lea.
Guest starring is Graham Verchere as young Shaun, Elfina Luk as Nurse Dalisay Villanueva Teryl Rothery as J.L., Holly Taylor as Maddie Glassman and Brooke Smith as Sybil Meeks.
The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers.
"Tough Titmouse" was written by David Hoselton and directed by Steven DePaul.
"The Good Doctor" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14 parental guideline.