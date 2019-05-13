Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, June 1, 2019

"Two-Ply (or Not Two-Ply)" - Morgan and Shaun's indecision on how to treat a young violinist who visits the ER with an infected finger could affect her future in more ways than one. Meanwhile, Lim, Claire and Park can't figure out if their young patient is really ill or looking for attention on "The Good Doctor," SATURDAY, JUNE 1 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/5/18)

The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara as Lea.

Guest starring is Sheila Kelley as Debbie Wexler, Teryl Rothery as J.L. and Supinder Wraich as Jas Kohli.

The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers.

"Two-Ply (or Not Two-Ply)" was written by Simran Baidwan and directed by Tara Nicole Weyr.





"The Good Doctor" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, L parental guideline.