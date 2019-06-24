Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Tuesday, July 9, 2019

"Mister Knifey-Hands" - Despite Beverly's wishes, Jackie's parents allow Adam to watch "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and a disagreement between the families ensues. But Beverly dreams of facing off with horror icon Freddy Krueger (guest star Robert Englund), which teaches her an important lesson about her son's relationship with Jackie. Meanwhile, Erica realizes she's not as popular as she once was when she starts hanging out at William Penn Academy, despite the fact she's no longer a student there, on the Halloween episode of "The Goldbergs," TUESDAY, JULY 9 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/24/18)

"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey ("Bridesmaids") as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt ("Ratatouille") as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile ("Good Luck Chuck") as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia ("The X Factor") as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal ("Just Shoot Me") as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") as Murray Goldberg.

Guest starring is Robert Englund as Freddy, Alexis G. Zall as Jackie, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, Scott Adsit as Vinny Geary, Jackie Geary as Lynn Geary, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Tim Meadows as Mr. Glascott, Alex Jennings as Carla, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, Nate Hartley as Dan, Niko Guardado as Ruben Amaro, Jr., Parvesh Cheena as Cashier, Aislinn Brooke Plair as Singing Child 1, Elizabeth Tovey as Singing Child 2 and Mariam Tovey as Singing Child 3.

"Mister Knifey-Hands" was written by Andrew Secunda and directed by Lew Schneider.





Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Lew Schneider, David Guarascio and Andrew Secunda are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.