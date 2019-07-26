Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY on CBS - Monday, August 12, 2019
BigBangTheory
"The Confirmation Polarization" - When Sheldon and Amy's super asymmetry theory is proven by two physicists, Dr. Pemberton (Sean Astin) and Dr. Campbell (Kal Penn) from Chicago, they're thrilled, until they try to kick Amy off the Nobel nomination. Also, Bernadette has a big success at work and Penny's going to be a part of it - whether she wants to or not - on a rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY, Monday, August 12 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 1/17/19.)
Leonard and Sheldon are brilliant physicists - geniuses in the laboratory but socially challenged everywhere else. Enter beautiful, street-smart neighbor Penny, who aims to teach them a thing or two about life.
Despite their on-again, off-again relationship in the past, Leonard and Penny have finally gotten married. Even Sheldon has found a female companion, entering into a "relationship agreement" with neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler, and he recently took their relationship to the next level by marrying her after a long courtship.
In their free time, Leonard and Sheldon enjoy fantasy role-playing games with their ever-expanding universe of friends, including fellow scientists Koothrappali, Wolowitz and Wolowitz's adorable microbiologist wife, Bernadette, who is adjusting to life with their two children.
