Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, March 14, 2020

"1108" - A mother-daughter duo from Atlanta, Georgia, introduce the Sharks to their baby product that makes baby-travel less stressful by helping them sleep more restful. An entrepreneur from Mount Pleasant, Utah, introduces his cold-weather clothing line that keeps you warm, even when wet.While entrepreneurs from Happy Valley, Oregon, hope their portable transportation device will become the next multimillion-dollar hit.Finally, an entrepreneur from South Murrysville, Pennsylvania, pitches his genius innovation in window screens on "Shark Tank," SATURDAY, MARCH 14 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 01/05/20)The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Barbara Corcoran.