Meet the Cast of Disney's FROZEN At Tuacahn Center for the Arts

Meet the talented cast of performers who are preparing to star in Tuacahn’s production of Disney's Frozen!
Joining the cast are Cayleigh Capaldi as Elsa, Daisy Wright as Anna, Preston Taylor as Hans, Jonah Ho'okano as Kristoff, Kyle Kemph as Olaf, William Bishop as Sven, Randal Keith as Oaken, Jeffrey Landman as Weselton, Bentley Nulia as Young Anna, Naomi Sharette as Young Anna, Harper Griffith as Young Elsa, Zoey Wilhelmsen as Young Elsa, Adam Kozlowski as Pabbie, Suzanna Guzmán as Bulda.
See the entire cast this summer in Disney's Frozen from May 3-October 17! Tickets available for purchase at TUACAHN.ORG or by calling the Box Office at 800-746-9882.
Photo Credit: Tuacahn Center for the Arts
