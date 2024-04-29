Photos: First Look At BITCH SLAP! At Oasis

Bitch Slap! is performing at Oasis now through Saturday, May 18, 2024.
See first look photos of Bitch Slap!, performing at Oasis (298 11th St., San Francisco) now through Saturday, May 18, 2024.
Adultery, blackmail, confessions, amnesia, nervous breakdowns, bigamy, adoptions, divorce, kidnapped babies, evil twins, seduction, catfights & shoulder pads! Bitch Slap! has it all!
After discovering her husband’s affair and her dark secret as a medically diagnosed nymphomaniac has been revealed, fashion maven Diana Midnight, “accidentally” falls down a flight of stairs during a charity event and is airlifted to a near-by hospital. When the medivac unit collides with a flock of seagulls, the helicopter goes down in the Pacific Ocean and Dianna’s body is lost at sea. Her family and rivals jockey for power and the coveted patent for shoulder pads. But before the transfer is complete, Diana returns. The new Diana is cold and calculating and begins to wreak havoc on everyone who comes in contact with her, until the real Diana is found in Walnut Creek, where she’s been living with amnesia and working as a nut cracker on a walnut farm. With nods to “Dynasty,” “Days of Our Lives,” “María la del Barrio,” Jackie Collins and more, this high-camp, slapstick melodrama lampoons the 80’s night-time soap-opera, romance novel, and telenovela.
For tickets, visit act-sf.org/strangeloop.
Photo Credit: Gooch
J.A. Valentine, Matthew Martin, D'Arcy Drollinger
Cheetah Biscotti, Katya Smirnoff Skyy, J.A. Valentine, D'Arcy Drollinger, Emily France, and Pablo Escobar
Michael Phillis, D'Arcy Drollinger, Pablo Escobar, and Katya Smirnoff Skyy
Manuel Caneri, D'Arcy Drollinger
Pablo Escobar, Samuel Prince, Manuel Caneri, Matthew Martin, and LOL McFiercen
Emily France, D'Arcy Drollinger
The cast of Bitch Slap!
D'Arcy Drollinger, Cheetah Biscotti
D'Arcy Drollinger, Katya Smirnoff Skyy
