King Center To Host Happy Hour & Open House On May 2

The King Center in Melbourne, along with The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, and ASM Global, is hosting a Happy Hour & Open House on Thursday, May 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The event will celebrate the 24-25 Broadway at the King Center Series that includes the following shows: DEAR EVAN HANSEN, ANNIE, COME FROM AWAY and PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL.
The event will include:
• VIP WINE TASTING: Guests will be able to sample wine from the Melbourne-based wine wholesale company, The International Wine Company, who focuses on representing winemakers from around the world who craft high quality, small production wines from vineyard sites farmed with organic, biodynamic, sustainable and natural practices.
• DEAR EVAN HANSEN PERFORMANCE: Jonah Gavi Schwartz, representing the national tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, will sing “You Will Be Found.”
• MEMORABILIA GARAGE SALE: Guests will be invited to shop a signed memorabilia garage sale featuring posters and items from past performers.
5:30 p.m. Doors open to the general public
Wine tasting begins
Complimentary hors d'oeuvres and happy hour specials
Enter to win door prizes
Shop the memorabilia garage sale
Broadway season ticket holders can choose their seats before tickets go on sale to the general public
6:30 p.m. Performance by DEAR EVAN HANSEN representative, Jonah Gavi Schwartz
7:30 p.m. Event ends
