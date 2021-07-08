Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, July 24, 2021

An ophthalmologist from Greensboro, North Carolina, catches the Sharks' eyes with her beauty product that combines luxury and glamour with safety and quality.

An entrepreneur from Aurora, Oregon, tries to get the "cheddar" as he shares an easy way to cut cheese with his all-in-one product.

An entrepreneur from Acton, Massachusetts, tries to expand her business with her beauty organizer space saver, while two entrepreneurs from Ocean County, New Jersey, introduces their safe, reusable and effective approach to removing pet hair from clothes on "Shark Tank." (TV-PG) (OAD: 4/9/21)



In a "Shark Tank" update, season 12 entrepreneur Sarah Apgar updates us on how her Baltimore, Maryland-based, fitness system designed to help you train like a hero, FitFighter, has capitalized on people's current lack of access to gyms as a result of the global pandemic with some help from her investor, Daniel Lubetzky.



The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and guest Shark Kendra Scott.