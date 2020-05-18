Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, June 5, 2020

"1116" - Can a New York City restaurateur make inroads in the crowded world of fast casual with his Italian cuisine business? Two moms from Portland, Oregon, introduce their functional and sustainable solution to a common problem for babies with their fashion line. A pest-control industry veteran from Shohola, Pennsylvania, pitches his humane solution to home defense from unwanted visitors. Finally, a former beauty queen from Bridgeville, Delaware, trades in her crown for overalls as she turns one of the biggest issues in farming into a delicious business opportunity on "Shark Tank," FRIDAY, JUNE 5 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/27/20)

In a "Shark Tank" update, investor Barbara Corcoran joins brothers Bryan and Caleb Lewis from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as they open their fourth location of Press Waffle Co., a gourmet Belgian waffle restaurant business.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John.