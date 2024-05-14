Players Circle Theater Brings I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE to Ft. Myers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Players Circle Theater presents the hilarious musical comedy I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE with book and lyrics by two-time Tony winner Joe DePietro and music by Jimmy Roberts.

This acclaimed off-Broadway musical ran over 5,000 performances in NYC, making it the second longest-running musical in off-Broadway history. The ingeniously funny musical exposes everything you’ve secretly thought about dating, mating & marriage, but were afraid to admit.

I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award as Outstanding Off-Broadway musical. It has been translated into 17 languages, showcases in more than 400 cities worldwide, and was called by the NY Daily News “Seinfeld set to Music!”

The play is Directed by Players Circle Artistic Director Robert Cacioppo, who directs the musical for the third time. Cacioppo states, “I’m delighted to be bringing back this smash hit to the Players Circle stage! The show is universal in its appeal and just plain hilarious. It covers every aspect of the male-female relationship from first dates to marriage, from having children to a skit of a senior citizen ‘picking up’ another senior at a funeral.”

Music Direction by Ricky Pope (Godspell, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, Ho! Ho! Ho! The Christmas Show, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change). Set design by Steven McLean (Godspell, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, Six Dance Lessons In Six Weeks, Proof, Butterflies Are Free, Ho! Ho! Ho! The Christmas Show, Breaking Legs, The Foreigner). Lighting design by William Gibbons-Brown (Godspell). Costume design by Terri Schaffer (Breaking Legs, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, Murder at the Howard Johnsons). Stage Management by Parker Slaybaugh (Godspell, Six Dance Lessons In Six Weeks, Proof).

The four person tour de force welcomes back Natalie Brouwer (Ho! Ho! Ho! The Christmas Show, Breaking Legs, Laughter on the 23rd Floor), Shane Dinan (Godspell, Ho! Ho! Ho! The Christmas Show, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, Amanda Ross (Godspell) and Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek III (Godspell, Ho! Ho! Ho! The Christmas Show, Breaking Legs).

Cacioppo concludes, “I don’t think there has ever been a more relatable piece of theater. Masterfully tuneful, heartfelt, and witty… I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE will have audiences falling in love all over again.”

Details regarding tickets are available at PlayersCircleTheater.com or by calling the Box Office at 239-800-3292.

Players Circle Theater is located in the Heart of the McGregor Corridor (13211 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33919).

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets range from $35 – $55.

I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE is performed in ¾ thrust configuration with audiences on three sides.

Discounted Previews are Tuesday, May 21st – Thursday, May 23rd, 2024. Performances run Friday, May 24th, 2024 – June 16th, 2024.

Performances are held Wednesday – Saturday at 7:30pm, Saturdays & Sundays at 3:00pm.

For more information regarding Players Circle’s 2024-2025 Season, visit PlayersCircleTheater.com or call 239-800-3292.

