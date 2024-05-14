Review: #SISTERSINLAW at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jill Wine-Banks & Joyce Vance

Kimberly Atkins Stohr, and Barb McQuade

I recently had the privilege of attending a live podcast recording of #SistersInLaw at The Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, MI. This roundtable-style podcast, led by legal powerhouses: former U.S. Attorneys Barb McQuade & Joyce Vance, The Boston Globe Opinion columnist Kimberly Atkins Stohr, and Jill Wine-Banks, the only woman on the Watergate prosecution team, offers a unique blend of insights. They fearlessly tackle corruption, share their wisdom, and provide their distinct perspectives on current matters of law, politics, and culture.

This show was very informative on many political topics, but these women bring a powerful presence to the rooms they fill. The crowd was loving every word that came from these feminist icons. I was a first-time listener but was enticed to download several episodes on the way home. I think learning everything you can on these big topics in this current climate is essential. I was shocked by the recent news of the "Trump Hush Money Trial," as it has been named in the media. Kimberly Atkins Stohr brought up an important point about the credibility of Stomy Daniels. The lawyers on Trump's team, media professionals, and even the judge have said that she is an "imperfect witness" and not credible due in part to her profession. Kimberly Atkins Stohr rightfully defended the witness and said, "What happened when we listened (to testimony) from outside the courtroom and what I took from her testimony was not something salacious, it was something awful, and it was something that seemed traumatic, and it was very very credible." She pleads that this courtroom will find empathy for the horrible mistreatment of Stormy Daniels by President Trump in Lake Tahoe in 2006. I also want to note Barb McQuade, who brought some comedic relief to the show, showing off her Michigander pride! She came out in a Detroit Lions Jersey and brought out different props from all the major Detroit teams. It was well-planned, and we all loved it. This podcast celebrates powerful women and has excellent conversations on political topics and topical social issues. At the heart of this podcast, I think the most important lesson I took away from this show was the all-around optimistic attitude Barb McQuade, Joyce Vance, Kimberly Atkins Stohr, and Jill Wine-Banks seem to have for the future political landscape. What a wonderful world we could live in if we take the time to have empathy for each other, do our part, and vote for the changes we wish to see come to life.

The #SistersInLaw show is heading to Boston, MA next. Don't miss out on this empowering and insightful event. Get your tickets here and join us in the conversation. Also, make sure to stay connected with us on Twitter, Podcast, and Instagram for more updates and engaging content.

