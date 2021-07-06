Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, July 23, 2021

An entrepreneur from Springfield, Missouri, shares his simple yet ingenious invention that helps prevent the spread of germs like COVID-19. A husband-and-wife duo from Scottsdale, Arizona, introduce their smart, refrigerated safe that makes contactless delivery more secure.

An entrepreneur from South Jordan, Utah, hopes his idea for an at-home probiotic maker grows on the Sharks; while a pair of entrepreneurs from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Atlanta, Georgia, respectively, is over the moon about their spacesuit-influenced gadget guard. (TV-PG-L)

In a "Shark Tank" update, season 12 entrepreneur Michael Pan updates us on how his Vancouver, Washington-based vegan snack company, Pan's Mushroom Jerky, has dramatically grown its sales, tripled its employees and reached new customers during the global pandemic with some help from his investor, Mark Cuban.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and recurring Shark Daniel Lubetzky.