Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, July 16, 2021

Two entrepreneurs from New York City think they have an "udder-ly" unique vegan take on a beloved drink. A husband and wife from Orland Park, Illinois, try and grab the Sharks' attention with their product designed to easily remove hair from your hands in the shower or bath. Entrepreneurs from Cleveland, Ohio, and Accra, Ghana, work to draw up support for their aftercare product designed to enhance your tattoo; while an entrepreneur from Denton, Texas, pedals into the Tank to share the joy of family biking with his electric bike company. (TV-PG) (OAD: 03/26/21)In a "Shark Tank" update, season 12 entrepreneurs Riki and Oron Franco update us on how their New York City-based, sustainable charcoal company, Prime 6, is continuing to make grilling an eco-friendly experience, with some help from their investor Kevin O'Leary, during a time where group barbecues have been curtailed.The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John.