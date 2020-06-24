Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, July 10, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"1122" - A mom from Danville, California, believes she has the solution to help your babies sleep through the night. Entrepreneurs from Bloomington, Indiana, introduce the Sharks to their ethical business model for their personalized body care brand; while a husband and wife from Boulder, Colorado, pitch their healthier plant-based alternative of a favorite comfort food.Entrepreneurs from San Francisco, California, present their stylish and ethically minded version of a comfortable outdoor accessory on "Shark Tank," FRIDAY, JULY 10 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/15/20)The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and recurring Shark Daniel Lubetzky.