Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, June 25, 2019

"Torn Between Two Lovers" - Haley can't seem to choose between her past and present relationships and is forced to make a decision. Meanwhile, Manny returns to college and dorm life while his girlfriend, Sherry, continues to stay at Jay and Gloria's, and might be overstaying her welcome, on "Modern Family," TUESDAY, JUNE 25 (10:00-10:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/17/18)

"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett and Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett.

Guest starring is Chris Geere as Arvin, Reid Ewing as Dylan, Marcello Reyes as Cal and Hillary Ann Matthews as Sherry.

"Torn Between Two Lovers" was written by Jeff Richman and Danny Zuker, and directed by Beth McCarthy Miller.





"Modern Family" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, D parental guideline.