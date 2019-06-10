Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, June 25, 2019

"A Sketchy Area" - Phil stumbles into an exciting new career after dropping by Luke's college; while Claire deals with her dad, Jay, and the merger of Pritchett's Closets with a tech-savvy, hipper company. Meanwhile, Mitch's new high-profile case as an assistant district attorney is marred by an unflattering courtroom sketch by THE RESIDENT artist (Dan Levy), on "Modern Family," TUESDAY, JUNE 25 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/10/18)

"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett and Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett.

Guest starring is Dan Levy as the courtroom sketch artist, Jonah, and Ben Schwartz as Nick.

"A Sketchy Area" was written by Elaine Ko and directed by Jeffrey Walker.





"Modern Family" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, L parental guideline.