Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MIXEDISH on ABC - Tuesday, September 8, 2020
The show airs between 9:30-10 p.m.
"You Got It All" - Alicia and Paul are both offered jobs to work on Jesse Jackson's presidential campaign, but Alicia's law firm makes her an enticing offer to stay. Rainbow struggles to define her racial identity as "mixed" when she's given a form to answer "black" or "white" on ABC's "mixed-ish," TUESDAY, SEPT. 8 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/5/20)
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Caitlin Kimball as Ms. Collins, Trinitee Stokes as Tamika, Daria Johns as Shanice, Drew Olivia Tillman as Jasmine and Lauren McCaroll as Brenda.
"You Got It All" was written by Jesse Esparza, Spencer Taylor and Andrew Ti, and directed by Natalia Anderson.
The series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Signature. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.
