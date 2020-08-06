Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MATCH GAME on ABC - Sunday, August 23, 2020

The episode airs from 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT.

"Jason Alexander, Niecy Nash, Judah Friedlander, Constance Zimmer, Michael Che, Erika Christensen" - Alec Baldwin will be your host for an hour of nonstop BLANKING on the next episode of "Match Game," airing SUNDAY, AUG. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) "Match Game" is produced by Fremantle and features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/13/19)Celebrity panelists for Aug. 23 include the following:Jason Alexander ("Seinfeld," Tony Award® winner)Niecy Nash ("Claws")Judah Friedlander ("America Is the Greatest Country In the United States"; "30 Rock")Constance Zimmer ("UnREAL"; "House of Cards")Michael Che ("Saturday Night Live")Erika Christensen ("To Have and To Hold"; "Clover")Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Jason Patton (hometown: Boynton Beach, Florida), Joy Dowden (hometown: Natchitoches, Louisiana), Brandi Golstein (hometown: New York, New York) and Rak Ieng (hometown: Centreville, Virginia)."Match Game" is executive produced by Scott St. John, Alec Baldwin, Mallory Schwartz and Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin.

