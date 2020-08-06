Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MATCH GAME on ABC - Sunday, August 23, 2020
The episode airs from 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT.
"Jason Alexander, Niecy Nash, Judah Friedlander, Constance Zimmer, Michael Che, Erika Christensen" - Alec Baldwin will be your host for an hour of nonstop BLANKING on the next episode of "Match Game," airing SUNDAY, AUG. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) "Match Game" is produced by Fremantle and features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/13/19)
Celebrity panelists for Aug. 23 include the following:
Jason Alexander ("Seinfeld," Tony Award® winner)
Niecy Nash ("Claws")
Judah Friedlander ("America Is the Greatest Country In the United States"; "30 Rock")
Constance Zimmer ("UnREAL"; "House of Cards")
Michael Che ("Saturday Night Live")
Erika Christensen ("To Have and To Hold"; "Clover")
Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Jason Patton (hometown: Boynton Beach, Florida), Joy Dowden (hometown: Natchitoches, Louisiana), Brandi Golstein (hometown: New York, New York) and Rak Ieng (hometown: Centreville, Virginia).
"Match Game" is executive produced by Scott St. John, Alec Baldwin, Mallory Schwartz and Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin.
Celebrity panelists for Aug. 23 include the following:
Jason Alexander ("Seinfeld," Tony Award® winner)
Niecy Nash ("Claws")
Judah Friedlander ("America Is the Greatest Country In the United States"; "30 Rock")
Constance Zimmer ("UnREAL"; "House of Cards")
Michael Che ("Saturday Night Live")
Erika Christensen ("To Have and To Hold"; "Clover")
Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Jason Patton (hometown: Boynton Beach, Florida), Joy Dowden (hometown: Natchitoches, Louisiana), Brandi Golstein (hometown: New York, New York) and Rak Ieng (hometown: Centreville, Virginia).
"Match Game" is executive produced by Scott St. John, Alec Baldwin, Mallory Schwartz and Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Sunday, August 23, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, August 23, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, August 23, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, August 20, 2020