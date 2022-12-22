Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, December 29, 2022
Hell’s Kitchen airing Thursday, Dec. 29 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Chefs are put to THE TEST when Gordon and special guest James Beard Award Winner Stephanie Izard challenge the chefs to make the perfect dish with obscure ingredients....only in a wok. Find out who is not in sync in the "Wok This Way" episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Thursday, Dec. 29 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for a 21st season with HELL'S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES, as Chef Gordon Ramsay and the team return to Los Angeles. For the first time ever on HELL'S KITCHEN, well-seasoned 40-year-olds will battle against fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings.
The competition is bound to be fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position, a cash prize of $250,000 and the coveted title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.
HELL'S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES is produced by ITV America's ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.
Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:
Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for a 21st season with HELL'S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES, as Chef Gordon Ramsay and the team return to Los Angeles. For the first time ever on HELL'S KITCHEN, well-seasoned 40-year-olds will battle against fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings.
The competition is bound to be fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position, a cash prize of $250,000 and the coveted title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.
HELL'S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES is produced by ITV America's ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.
Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:
Related Stories View More TV Stories
From This Author - TV Scoop
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 22, 2022! In the new episode, Phil (Leslie Jordan) urges the group to try his mama’s moonshine despite their skepticism, and Max (Cheyenne Jackson) finally sells a song. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 22, 2022! The church is the only place with power, and when everyone must band together to stay cool, WILD antics and chaos erupt in the “Blackout” episode. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 22, 2022! Season 20 Winner Trenton and soon-to-be-wife Macy enter THE KITCHEN and challenge the contestants to create their upcoming wedding menu! It’s a once in a lifetime challenge when they find out who the dinner service is for. Watch a video clip from a recent episode!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE RESIDENT on FOX - Tuesday, December 20, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE RESIDENT, airing on FOX on Tuesday, December 20, 2022! When a gunshot victim comes into the ER, his injuries prove to be so catastrophic throughout his body that multiple doctors need to jump on the case. Watch a video preview from the new episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, December 19, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on 9-1-1, airing on FOX on Monday, December 19, 2022! While in Florida caring for her ailing father, Athena and Bobby investigate the disappearance of her childhood friend FROM 45 years ago in the “The Devil You Know” episode of 9-1-1. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 22, 2022! In the new episode, Phil (Leslie Jordan) urges the group to try his mama’s moonshine despite their skepticism, and Max (Cheyenne Jackson) finally sells a song. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 22, 2022! The church is the only place with power, and when everyone must band together to stay cool, WILD antics and chaos erupt in the “Blackout” episode. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 22, 2022! Season 20 Winner Trenton and soon-to-be-wife Macy enter THE KITCHEN and challenge the contestants to create their upcoming wedding menu! It’s a once in a lifetime challenge when they find out who the dinner service is for. Watch a video clip from a recent episode!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE RESIDENT on FOX - Tuesday, December 20, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE RESIDENT, airing on FOX on Tuesday, December 20, 2022! When a gunshot victim comes into the ER, his injuries prove to be so catastrophic throughout his body that multiple doctors need to jump on the case. Watch a video preview from the new episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, December 19, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on 9-1-1, airing on FOX on Monday, December 19, 2022! While in Florida caring for her ailing father, Athena and Bobby investigate the disappearance of her childhood friend FROM 45 years ago in the “The Devil You Know” episode of 9-1-1. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!