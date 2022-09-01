Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GENERATION GAP on ABC - Tuesday, September 6, 2022
9:00-10:00 p.m. – GENERATION GAP: “Bob Dylan Wants to Rule the World” (110) (Rebroadcast)
Host Kelly Ripa is joined by special guest Judd Hirsch. (TV-PG) (OAD: 9/1/22)
Kelly Ripa hosts the new comedy quiz game show FROM Emmy® Award-winning producers Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett. "Generation Gap" pairs teams of seniors and juniors, challenging them to answer questions about pop culture FROM each other's generations.
"Generation Gap" is produced by MGM Television, Kimmelot and Milojo. Mark Burnett, Jimmy Kimmel, BARRY Poznick, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Albert Bianchini, Alycia Rossiter and Jonathan Kimmel serve as executive producers.
