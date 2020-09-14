Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BLESS THE HARTS on FOX - Sunday, September 20, 2020

The show airs at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Sep. 14, 2020  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLESS THE HARTS on FOX - Sunday, September 20, 2020 When money gets tight, Jenny takes on an undesirable second job to help fund Violet's art school tuition. Meanwhile, Wayne comes up with an entirely different plan to make money in the "Can't Get There From Here" episode of BLESS THE HARTS airing Sunday, Sept. 20 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BHR-101) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)


