Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLESS THE HARTS on FOX - Sunday, September 20, 2020
The show airs at 8:30 p.m. ET.
When money gets tight, Jenny takes on an undesirable second job to help fund Violet's art school tuition. Meanwhile, Wayne comes up with an entirely different plan to make money in the "Can't Get There From Here" episode of BLESS THE HARTS airing Sunday, Sept. 20 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BHR-101) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS on NBC 9/11 - 9/18
- Neil Patrick Harris, Anthony Ramos, and Bryan Cranston Guest on THE LATE LATE SHOW Next Week
- Scoop: Listings for TAMRON HALL on ABC - 9/14 - 9/18
- Josh Groban & Sarah Paulson Will Guest on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN on ABC 9/14 - 9/18