Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Judy Reyes (“Scrubs”) and Parminder Nagra (“ER”) guest star as Dr. Laurie and Dr. Wen, respectively.
It's the beginning of the pandemic and as a first responder, Bow receives her family's praise for her work, with Junior being her biggest fan. But over time, THE FAMILY loses their enthusiasm, and Bow discovers someone in her house is breaking the quarantine LOCKDOWN rules. Meanwhile, Dre tries to convince everyone that he too is an essential worker. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 10/21/20)
"Hero Pizza" was written by Marquita J. Robinson and directed by Todd Biermann.
ABC's Emmy®- and Golden Globe® Award-nominated comedy series "black-ish" takes a fun yet bold look at one man's determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family.
In its seventh season, "black-ish" will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality.
The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.
