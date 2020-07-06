Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, July 22, 2020
"The Great Cookie Challenge" - When Katie learns that the top prize is an all-expense paid vacation, she doubles her efforts to help Anna-Kat win top prize in cookie sales against her fellow troop members, The Wildflower Girls. Meanwhile, Oliver's attempt to help a student he befriends through the Teen Help Line center backfires on "American Housewife," WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/31/20)
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
Guest star Matt Shively returns as Lonnie Spears.
"The Great Cookie Challenge" was written by Michael Hobert, and directed by Eric Dean Seaton.
"American Housewife" was created by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and is produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are showrunners of the series. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
