Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Friday, August 30, 2019
"Locked in the Basement" - Much to Katie's dismay, Anna-Kat becomes best friends with Chloe Brown Mueller's daughter, Penny. When Katie takes EXTREME MEASURES to avoid Chloe and keep the girls apart, Anna-Kat and Penny are forced to take matters into their own hands. Meanwhile, Greg encourages Oliver to be honest with his girlfriend and not hide his passion for ballet on "American Housewife," FRIDAY, AUG. 30 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 05/07/19)
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
"Locked in the Basement" was written by Brian Donovan and Ed Herro, and directed by Chris Koch.
"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, August 30, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Friday, August 30, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REEF BREAK on ABC - Thursday, August 29, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, August 29, 2019
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
"Locked in the Basement" was written by Brian Donovan and Ed Herro, and directed by Chris Koch.
"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.