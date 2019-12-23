Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Wednesday, December 25, 2019
"20/20" documents the emotional journeys of Andrea Klug-Napier and Benjamin Tveidt, both separately abandoned by their mothers after birth, as they search for their long-lost biological families with the help of world-renowned DNA detective CeCe Moore. Correspondent Deborah Roberts is with Andrea and Ben as they discover shocking revelations, face disappointment and ultimately come face-to-face with biological relatives in powerful reunions. "20/20" airs only on the West Coast, Wednesday, Dec. 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. PST), on ABC.
In 1987, Andrea's pregnant mother checked into an Idaho hospital alone, under a pseudonym, and disappeared 12 hours after giving birth. CeCe helps discover the identity of Andrea's birth parents and the two biological sons they raised. But in a shocking twist, Andrea learns that her mother, who died giving birth to another child, hid five pregnancies, including Andrea's, from her husband and abandoned those babies after the births.
In 1986, Ben was discovered inside a cardboard box outside a Salvation Army center in Anchorage, Alaska. He was adopted and became a soldier in the Idaho Army National Guard, deploying twice to Iraq. CeCe helps identify and track down Ben's biological father, a highly decorated Purple Heart Vietnam veteran, and Ben learns the truth behind his father's relationship with his mother. "20/20" follows Ben as he attempts to make contact with two women CeCe identified as likely to be his biological mother and aunt.
"20/20" features interviews with Marysia Lincoln, Andrea's sister; Beverly Klug, Andrea's adoptive mother; Kim Beckman, the nurse who cared for Andrea at the hospital; Police Chief Scott Hogg of Post Falls, Idaho, who tries to identify Andrea's birth mom; and Dave Koch, Anchorage captain who was the first on the scene where Ben was left. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 7/13/18)
"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.
