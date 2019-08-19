Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Sunday, September 8, 2019
"Justin Long, Missi Pyle, Tim Meadows, Liza Koshy" - Justin Long, Missi Pyle, Tim Meadows and Liza Koshy make up the celebrity panel on "To Tell the Truth," airing SUNDAY, SEPT. 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. The panel is presented with a variety of participants with interesting stories, from a real Luchador wrestler to the youngest person who marched across America and a two-time world beatbox champion.
"To Tell the Truth" is a funny reimagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956 and is hosted by the star of ABC's hit comedy "black-ish," Anthony Anderson. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring captivating characters from Pop culture. Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the banter as a sassy, straight-talking commentator.
In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
"To Tell the Truth" is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter is showrunner and executive producer, and Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are also executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of I SHIP IT on THE CW - Monday, September 2, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHAT WOULD YOU DO? on ABC - Friday, August 23, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, August 23, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 8/20-8/27
"To Tell the Truth" is a funny reimagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956 and is hosted by the star of ABC's hit comedy "black-ish," Anthony Anderson. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring captivating characters from Pop culture. Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the banter as a sassy, straight-talking commentator.
In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
"To Tell the Truth" is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter is showrunner and executive producer, and Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are also executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.