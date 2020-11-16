Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, November 30, 2020

The show airs at 10 p.m. ET.

"My Own Damn Fault" - Dr. Shaun Murphy questions his decision to give the new residents autonomy when one of his intern's misdiagnosis of a patient has dire consequences. Meanwhile, Dr. Claire Browne, Dr. Alex Park and Dr. Jordan Allen (Bria Samoné Henderson) treat a patient with a ruptured cyst affecting key functions of her brain. And elsewhere, Dr. Morgan Reznick and Park bond over failed relationships on the winter finale of "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, NOV. 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo.

Guest starring Sheila Kelley as Debbie Wexler, Summer Brown as Dr. Olivia Jackson, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke, Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen, Brian Marc as Dr. Enrique "Ricky" Guerin, Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva, Lindsey Kraft as Ellie Lewis, Ryan Kennedy as Brendan Lewis, Carlos Lacamara as Carl Porter, Daniel Di Tomasso as Zane Lumet, Jennifer Angeli as Toni Snyder and Araz Yaghoubi as Tech Guy.

"My Own Damn Fault" was written by Peter Blake and Mark Rozeman, and directed by Vanessa Parise.

The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature. The series is produced by ABC Signature. David Shore is the executive producer and showrunner. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.

