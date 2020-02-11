Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, February 26, 2020

"Body Swap" - Adam is torn between following Beverly's rules when it comes to off-campus lunch or going to the mall food court with his friends. Meanwhile, after using Barry's college ID to get food at the dorm, Geoff goes overboard and becomes the "student" Barry wishes he could be on an all-new episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.

Guest starring is Augie Isaacs as Matt Schernecke, Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Stephanie Katherine Grant as Emmy, Sadie Stanley as Brea Bee, Dan Bakkedahl as Mr. Woodburn, Jennifer Irwin as Virginia Kremp, Stephen Tobolowsky as Principal Ball, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Jon Sklaroff as Professor Ron Isaacson, Eva La Dare as Ellen Stone.

"Body Swap" was written by Marc Firek and directed by Lew Schneider.

Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.