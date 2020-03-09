Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, March 24, 2020
"Tats and Tias" - Harris is newly unemployed, depressed and has moved back into the house, while Becky struggles to find affordable childcare. Jackie suggests Becky reach out to Emilio's family for support and he gladly suggests she contact the two aunts who helped raise him. Dan runs into an old riding buddy, Tony (played by Steve Agee), who recently opened up a leather and tattoo shop and is looking to hire some help. Dan and Darlene tag team to get Harris the job and THE FAMILY contemplates celebratory tattoos on "The Conners," TUESDAY, MARCH 24 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.
Guest starring are Rene Rosado as Emilio, Blanca Araceli as Tia Ruthie, Marlene Forte as Tia Elsie and Steve Agee as Tony.
"Tats and Tias" was written by Jana Hunter & Mitch Hunter, and directed by Don Scardino.
"The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Sara + Tom.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
