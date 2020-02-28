Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CIRCUS on Showtime - Sunday, March 1, 2020

Coming up next on THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE CRAZIEST POLITICAL CAMPAIGN ON EARTH, hosted by John Heilemann, Alex Wagner, and Mark McKinnon, along with guest contributor Jennifer Palmieri ...



THE CIRCUS travels to South Carolina, where candidates are competing in the first southern primary election of the 2020 cycle. McKinnon catches up with Tom Steyer, whose campaign has the largest operation in the state, to discuss his standing in the race and what it means for Joe Biden's effort to slow Bernie Sanders' momentum.



Wagner sits down with Grammy® award-winning singer/songwriter John Legend to discuss the 2020 race and issues that motivate African American voters.

Heilemann speaks with Dick Harpootlian, a South Carolina state senator and political veteran, about the history of the first-in-the-south primary and his support for Joe Biden.

Palmieri interviews Sanders' national co-chair Nina Turner about whether the campaign can keep its momentum heading into Super Tuesday.



THE CIRCUS also goes behind-the-scenes at the South Carolina Ministers' Breakfast honoring Congressman James Clyburn on the day he publicly endorsed Biden.

