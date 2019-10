Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BLACKLIST on NBC - Friday, November 15, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

11/15/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force investigates the unexplained disappearance and sudden re-emergence of a governor. Meanwhile, Red and Dembe surveil someone close to Katarina Rostova (guest star Laila Robins), as she inadvertently involves Agnes in an operation of her own. Laura Sohn, Brett Cullen and Stacey Roca also guest star.After being abducted by Katarina Rostova, Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) finds himself alone in hostile territory, unsure of who, if anyone, he can trust. Surrounded by old enemies and new allies, Red must stay one step ahead of the Blacklist's most dangerous criminal, who will stop at nothing to unearth the very truth Red wants no one to know about. To find it, Katarina will insinuate herself into the life of Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), who has finally reunited with her daughter Agnes. Katarina's presence will bring danger to Liz's doorstep and forever alter her relationship with Red."The Blacklist" also stars Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq and Harry Lennix.John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, J.R. Orci, and Laura A. Benson serve as executive producers. "The Blacklist" is a production of Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television.