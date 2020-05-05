Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR PRESENTS: LISTEN TO YOUR HEART on ABC - Monday, May 11, 2020

"Week 5 - Semi-Finals" - It's time to hit the road! After a tough round of judging and tearful goodbyes, the final four couples - Bri and Chris, Jamie and Trevor, Rudi and Matt, and Natascha and Ryan - take their relationships and performing talents to Las Vegas, traveling by luxury tour buses. Chris and Bri serenade a happy couple at their wedding. Jamie and Trevor use an empty arena as a backdrop to share their feelings for one another. Rudi and Matt are invited onstage by Reggae and dancehall icon Shaggy to sing backup on one of his hits. Natascha and Ryan let off steam by using heavy construction equipment to crush cars. The couples perform for this week's panel of judges, including Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Jr., music power couple Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross, and Train front man, Pat Monahan, who decide who will move on to the finals and have their romantic and musical dreams come true on "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart," MONDAY, MAY 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Bri and Chris's date this week takes place at the legendary A Little White Wedding Chapel, home of many celebrity weddings. In what could be a dress rehearsal for their possible future nuptials, they are the singers for another couple's wedding, performing Ben E. King's sweet soul classic "Stand By Me."



Jamie and Trevor, who haven't expressed their feelings to one another yet, have an ice hockey rink to themselves and take advantage of the setting. Trevor, who grew up playing ice hockey, enthusiastically shares his love of the game with her. Meanwhile, Jamie is building up the courage to tell Trevor she is falling for him, but how will he respond?



Rudi and Matt are blown away when they are invited onstage by multiplatinum recording artist Shaggy to sing backup on his chart-topping hit single "It Wasn't Me." Inspired by Jamie's courage, Rudi impulsively decides to use the magic of them singing together to stir Matt's slow-burning affection for her and declares her feelings for him. But will he reciprocate, and how will it affect their next competitive performance?



The anxious couples prepare to perform in front of a live Las Vegas crowd and a panel of celebrity judges that includes one of "The Bachelor"'s favorite married couples, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife, Lauren; Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross; and Pat Monahan.



Performing songs originated by Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé, Lady Antebellum, Elvis Presley, and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who will stumble and who will bring down the house and advance to the finals and the opportunity of a lifetime?



Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Louis Caric and Chris Harrison are the executive producers.





