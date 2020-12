Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SUPERMARKET SWEEP on ABC - Saturday, January 2, 2021

SUPERMARKET SWEEP: "Scannin' Carts and Stealin' Hearts" (110) (Season Finale)

The game show that swept the nation, ABC's "Supermarket Sweep," will air its season finale with host Leslie Jones on ABC. (TV-PG, DL)

Host Leslie Jones is joined by the following contestants (and their hometowns):

Mitchel Baldwin (Athens, Ohio) and Shelley Scovin (Fairfield, Conn.)

Yolanda Bowles (Memphis, Tenn.) and Angela Brown (Lakeland, Tenn.)

Ian Burke (Petoskey, Mich.) and Clem Turner (Petoskey, Mich.)

Rebecca "Becky" Kennard (Murrieta, Calif.) and Tyler Kennard (Forest Hill, Md.)

Vondalynn Dias (Big Bear Lake, Calif.) and Brianna Shahin (Big Bear Lake, Calif.)

Remonde Levy (Buffalo, N.Y.) and Keith Williams (Buffalo, N.Y.)

In addition, the episode's Employee of the Week is Sherie Hinojosa.

ABC is bringing back the classic TV game show "Supermarket Sweep," hosted and executive produced by Emmy® Award-nominated comedienne and actress Leslie Jones. The fast-paced and energetic series follows three teams of two as they battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes. The original format aired on ABC from 1965-1967 and went on to become a global sensation. It was adapted in 13 international territories and, most recently, relaunched in the UK. "Supermarket Sweep" is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers include Leslie Jones, Hunter Seidman and Jennifer Mullin, Alycia Rossiter and Wes Kauble.