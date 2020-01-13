Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, January 30, 2020

"Indoor Fireworks" - The new Seattle fire chief is introduced to STATION 19 and leaves the crew skeptical after his visit. Later, the firefighters are called to a department store fire caused by exploding fireworks, which triggers painful memories from Ben's past and inspires him to pursue a new endeavor. Maya advocates for herself and her career, while Jack becomes more intertwined with an acquaintance; and Andy and Ryan have a heart-to-heart on an all-new episode of "Station 19," airing THURSDAY, JAN. 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu."Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.Guest starring is Pat Healy as Lieutenant Albert Dixon, Rigo Sanchez as Rigo Vasquez, KJ Powell as Young Ben, David Anthony Hinton as Danny, Dee Rogers as Michael, Tara Robinson as Ruby, Lincoln Bonilla as Milo, Kelly Thiebaud as Eva and Dylan Rourke as EMT Todd."Indoor Fireworks" was written by Kiley Donovan and directed by Paris Barclay.

The drama is produced by ABC Studios. Krista Vernoff ("Grey's Anatomy") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay ("Pitch" and "Sons of Anarchy") serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.