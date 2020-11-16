Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, December 3, 2020
The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.
"We Are Family" - The future of Sullivan's career hangs in the balance as his disciplinary hearing gets underway, and Ben, Dr. Richard Webber, Emmett Dixon and former Fire Chief Dixon are called to testify. Meanwhile, the crew investigates an electrical fire at a neglected apartment building that serves as the home and performance space for some of Seattle's most prominent drag queens on a new episode of "Station 19," airing THURSDAY, DEC. 3 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca.
Guest starring is James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber, Colleen Foy as Inara, Ansel Sluyther-Obidos as Marcus, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, Pat Healy as Michael Dixon, Sherry Vine as Rainbow Trout, Shangela Pierce as Ruby Red Slippers, Roxy Wood as Izzy Packing, Camden Garcia as Elizabeth Gaylor, Lauren Cook as Teresa and Michael B. Silver as Parker Lowther.
"We Are Family" was written by Zaiver Sinnett and directed by Paris Barclay.
The drama is produced by ABC Signature. Krista Vernoff ("Grey's Anatomy") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay ("Pitch" and "Sons of Anarchy") serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.
