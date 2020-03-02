Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, March 13, 2020





"1118" - Can a mother from Los Angeles, California, recover when the sharks discover the huge amount of money she has spent on her healthier beverage alternative for kids? An entrepreneur from Lakewood, New Jersey, believes he has the next AirBnB, while mothers from San Antonio, Texas, believe they have found the way to maintain peace and calm on car rides with kids. Brothers from Woodbury, Minnesota, present their portable and multifueled outdoor design to help you achieve authentic flavor when cooking a traditional Italian dish on "Shark Tank," FRIDAY, MARCH 13 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.In a "Shark Tank" update, Julia Cheek from Austin, Texas, updates her investor Lori Greiner on Everlywell, an at home test that empowers people to order, self- collect and understand their own lab tests to reduce chronic disease.The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec.