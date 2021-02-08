Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, February 26, 2021

First into the Tank are two friends from Mandeville, Louisiana, who introduce their bedding product designed to help bed-making more convenient. A trio of entrepreneurs from Hyattsville, Maryland, are on a mission to create a healthy lifestyle for families with their delicious plant-based take on a classic favorite food. An entrepreneur from New York City shows the Sharks an easy way to walk your dog without tracking DIRT and germs, while another entrepreneur from Brooklyn, New York, presents her fun educational app designed to help kids learn coding on ABC's "Shark Tank." (TV-PG)

In a "Shark Tank" update, season 11 entrepreneur Joseph Altier from South Murraysville, Pennsylvania, gives an update on how his flexible window screen company, Flexscreen, is doing with the help of his investor Lori Greiner.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John.