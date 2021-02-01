Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, February 19, 2021
Guest Shark Kendra Scott joins Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Barbara Corcoran.
An entrepreneur from San Luis Obispo, California, tries to solve an age-old problem for women: wearing high heels that are sexy and comfortable. A husband and wife from Los Angeles have a solution for a common food storage issue. Entrepreneurs from Le Claire, Iowa, present their stylish solution to a common frustration with women's bathing suits; while a kidpreneur and her mom from Houston, Texas, persevere through hardship to launch a successful sauce company. (TV-PG) In a "Shark Tank" update, season eight army veteran Dale King and his partner, Renee Wallace, share how their Portsmouth, Ohio-based first-aid ointment company, Doc Spartan, is going above and BEYOND the call of duty with their commitment to making their entire labor force people in recovery from drug addiction, while also proving that businesses can thrive in small towns with some help from their investor Robert Herjavec. The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Guest Shark Kendra Scott. "Shark Tank," the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy®Award-winning entrepreneurial-themed reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America, returns to ABC this fall for its eleventh season.The business-themed show thathas become a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger, recently amassed an amazing $100 million in deals offered in the Tank.
