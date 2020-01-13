Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, January 29, 2020
"Titanic Love" - The hit film has love on everyone's brain, and Lainey has a realization about CB. Meanwhile, Principal Glascott uses the season's bad football team to teach Coach Mellor how to be both a good winner and a good loser on an all-new episode of "Schooled," WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. "Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis and Brett Dier as CB. Guest starring is Haneefah Wood as Wilma, Alphonso McAuley as Coop, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Dallas Edwards as Aaron Rubin, Christian Gehring as Ronnie, Karen Brar as Reza, Bradley Steven Perry as Alec Raday and Terrell Lee as Germantown Coach.
"Titanic Love" was written by Adam F. Goldberg & Tom Hertz and directed by David Katzenberg.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios. Adam F. Goldberg and Doug Robinson are executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
