Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, January 29, 2020

"Titanic Love" - The hit film has love on everyone's brain, and Lainey has a realization about CB. Meanwhile, Principal Glascott uses the season's bad football team to teach Coach Mellor how to be both a good winner and a good loser on an all-new episode of "Schooled," WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis and Brett Dier as CB.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop